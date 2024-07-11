ALOR SETAR, July 11 — Police have taken statements from five individuals to assist in the investigation into the incident where two brothers consumed snacks suspected to contain poison in Kampung Padang Ubi, near Kulim, last Sunday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said all the individuals were called in from the day of the incident until yesterday.

“Currently, only one individual, the orchard owner, has been remanded and the investigation is ongoing. We ask that the public allow the police space (to investigate), and we will provide updates as they become available.

“The case involves poisoning, not murder, and we have opened an investigation paper under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 284 of the Penal Code,” he told a press conference at the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He was asked about the progress of the investigation into the incident, which claimed the life of one of the victims.

This morning, a 33-year-old man was remanded for six days to help in the probe.

Media previously reported that the two children, Muhammad Akil Syauqi Nur Sufyan, 3, and his younger brother Muhammad Luth Syauqi, 2, fell critically ill after consuming the snacks, believed to have been placed on a fence by the orchard owner to trap monkeys.

Muhammad Akil Syauqi died at 8.40am yesterday while his brother is still unconscious at Penang Hospital. — Bernama