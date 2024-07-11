KULIM, July 11 – A suspect has been remanded for six days starting today to assist in the investigation related to the case of two children who consumed snacks containing rat poison here.

News agency Bernama reported that the remand order was issued by Kulim Sessions Court Judge Mirza Mohamad for investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of Act 611 concerning child neglect and Section 284 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the man, dressed in lock-up attire, was seen arriving at the Kulim Court Complex at around 8 a.m.

Previously, the media reported that two children, Muhammad Akil Syauqi Nur Sufyan, 3, and his younger brother Muhammad Luth Syauqi, 2, were in critical condition after consuming snacks suspected to contain poison in an orchard area at Kampung Padang Ubi, Labu Besar, here last Sunday.

Both children were believed to have taken snack packets that were hung on a wire fence by the orchard owner to trap monkeys.

Akil Syauqi has since passed away, while his younger brother was still unconscious.