KULIM, July 10 — One of the two brothers who were hospitalised after eating crackers believed laced with rat poison in Kampung Padang Ubi, Labu Besar, last Sunday died this morning.

Kulim district police chief Supt Mohd Azizul Mohd Khairi said the victim, Muhammad Akil Syauqi Nur Sufian, 3, died at about 8.30am at Penang Hospital.

“The investigating officer is on the way to the hospital,” he said briefly when contacted today.

Yesterday, the boys’ mother, Nurain Hasnorizal, 25, said her eldest son, Muhammad Akil Syauqi, had no physical response and was the most critical compared to his younger brother, Muhammad Luth Syauqi, 2.

It was previously reported that two brothers were in critical condition after allegedly consuming crackers containing rat poison, which was hung on the fence of a nearby garden, believed to be used to trap monkeys.

Their mother became aware of the incident at 11.00am after her children vomited and were foaming at the mouth. — Bernama

