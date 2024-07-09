KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today told Opposition MPs to collectively negotiate with the government for parliamentary allocations.

Anwar, who's also the finance minister, told the Dewan Rakyat there is no need for any MPs to organise fundraisers such as Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s 200-km run.

“I have explained this many times, yet I am still chastised. All allocations to Opposition members in democratic countries are facilitated through negotiations. There are no conditions like needing to support the prime minister. I have never done this.

“To Pendang, please inform party whips and hasten the process so this no longer becomes an issue in the House,” he told Perikatan Nasional's Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim, who asked about equal allocations.

“No need to run or jog. No need, just negotiate and it's done,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat, referring to the Muar MP “Langkah Muar” run.

Syed Saddiq had initiated the run to protest the lack of funding for Opposition MPss, and to collect funds for his constituency.

The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president completed his 200km run on Monday last week, and raised RM160,000 for his Johor constituency.

He was joined by PN MPs Datuk Radzi Md Jidin and Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal in his last 5 km.

Opposition MPs have claimed not to have received any federal funds to develop their respective constituencies.