KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman took a stand against government inaction in a rather unusual way: by completing a grueling 200km run.

While his efforts raised about RM160,000 for his constituency, it wasn’t just his endurance that caught the public’s attention.

Bersatu’s Putrajaya MP Datuk Radzi Md Jidin and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal decided to join Syed Saddiq for the last 5km stretch of his run.

However, their well-meaning gesture quickly became fodder for internet trolls who poked fun at the duo for hopping in at the very end, casting a humorous shadow over their display of camaraderie.

Syed Saddiq, who started his run on Friday, completed his run when he reached the Parliament building at 9.30am today.

Kita semua ada kawan macam ini. pic.twitter.com/qGFaVByeV2 — Roman Akramovich (@SyedAkramin) July 1, 2024

One user on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter posted a meme on his page in which he described Bersatu Youth wing chief as the one friend who only turns up during an assignment presentation day in college leaving the work to be done by other classmates.

Another X user @KroniRakyat appeared to suggest that Wan Fayshal had "hijacked" Syed Saddiq's press conference.

Many also took a jibe at Wan Fayshal and Radzi that they were sweating more and looked haggard compared to Syed Saddiq who completed 200km.

The Muar MP initiated the run to protest the lack of funding for Opposition parliamentarians, and to collect funds for his constituency.

Opposition MPs have claimed not to have received any federal funds to develop their respective constituencies.