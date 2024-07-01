KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today completed his 200km run called “Langkah Muar”, raising RM160,000 for his Johor constituency.

Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) MPs Datuk Radzi Md Jidin (Putrajaya) and Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (Machang) joined him in the last 5km heading to Parliament here.

“Alhamdulillah the collection we received at the Muar parliamentary service centre has hit RM160,000, it’s way beyond our RM100,000 target,” Syed Saddiq told reporters after reaching the entrance of the Parliament building at 9.30am.

Relating his experience during the run yesterday, he said some people stopped him and handed him cash donations in various paper denominations from RM1 to RM100 and even food.

“I’m especially touched by this lot as they don’t live in Muar, they don’t know the people in Muar, and I’m confident that this isn’t about Muar anymore, it’s about the Malaysian sentiment,” he said.

The Muar MP initiated the run to protest the lack of funding for Opposition parliamentarians, and to collect funds for his constituency.

Opposition MPs have claimed not to have received any federal funds to develop their respective constituencies.

On April 25, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said a draft memorandum of understanding would be provided to the Opposition if there is a need for further discussion.

Prior to that the unity government secretariat supreme leadership council decided in principle to consider allocation funds to Opposition MPs.

Syed Saddiq said there had been talks but allocations had yet to flow.

“If you are in the government bloc parliamentary constituency, you will get RM20 million, but if you belong to the Opposition bloc, it’s zero.



“We don’t have funds to open a service centre, or to help the people who need financial aid.

“I’ve gone through several negotiations, send three letters, this isn’t about negotiations anymore, it’s political revenge and the rakyat are the ones who are suffering from it,” he said.