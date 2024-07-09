MELAKA, July 9 – The Melaka government will carefully consider and evaluate from various perspectives, the directive of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia regarding the volume of mosque loudspeakers.

Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh said as Sultan Ibrahim is the Head of Islam for the states of Penang, Melaka, Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territories, the state government is committed to adhering to the royal decree.

“We are currently refining our approach and considering His Majesty's directive in the context of Melaka.

“We will adhere to local circumstances and welcome input from stakeholders,” he told reporters at the sidelines of the state assembly sitting at Seri Negeri here today.

Sultan Ibrahim had directed that the adhan (call to prayer) be loud at prayer times while recitations of the Quran, prayers and religious lectures should be limited to within the mosque premises. — Bernama