KUALA LUMPUR, JULY 9 — In order to attract interest, Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh today said that the government is planning to give allowances to Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) students and teachers.

He said this is in line with the Form Six Education Development plan 2024 to 2030, which was released last May.

“With regard to the education ministry’s efforts to attract the interest of students and raise the morale of teachers, we have four initiatives under the plan; in addition to ensuring the standard of the sixth form college, we are currently studying setting higher per capita grants rate for STPM subjects.

“We are also in the planning and study for giving a cost-of-living allowance to students and senior assistant teachers in Form Six,” he said responding to a supplementary question from Hulu Selangor MP Mohd Hasnizan Harun in the Dewan Rakyat.

However, Wong said that the plan is still in its initial stages.

“We will ensure that this sixth form will be the main choice for our children,” he said.

In July last year, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that the government is planning to rebrand the Form Six colleges to the Ministry of Education (MoE) pre-university colleges.

She said the move will give it a new image, adding that it is also the MoE’s commitment to ensure that the STPM examination will be an option among students who wish to pursue their studies.