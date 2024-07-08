KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The police today have confirmed that a man seen in a viral video wearing a T-shirt with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) logo is not a police officer.

The video, which is 13 seconds long, shows a man in a PDRM T-shirt allegedly parking his vehicle in a restricted area at Jalan PJU 8/8 in Damansara Perdana.

The police said that the T-shirt the man was wearing was obtained during a Fun Ride event organised by PDRM in Shah Alam.

“Investigations revealed that the incident occurred on July 3, 2024, at around 8.30am when the driver of a Volkswagen Polo hatchback was reprimanded by another road user for parking in the restricted area,” said Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar in a statement.

The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department of Petaling Jaya identified the video after it was posted on social media by a Facebook user called Philip Ong.

Shahrulnizam said that investigations are ongoing under Section 48 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which states that causing danger, obstruction, or undue inconvenience to road users can result in a fine of not less than RM1,000 and not more than RM5,000, or imprisonment for a term of not less than one year, or both.

He also reminded all road users to always comply with traffic laws to avoid accidents.

“The police urge the public not to speculate or make assumptions that could cause public unrest,” said Shahrulnizam.

He also said that issuing false statements could lead to charges under Section 500 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison term of up to two years, a fine, or both.