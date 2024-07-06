PUTRAJAYA, July 6 — The Home Affairs Ministry will examine the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) report on the shortcomings of its migrant worker management platform, said Senator Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today.

He said the ministry is committed to improving the management and welfare of foreign workers, and receptive to feedback and criticism.

“My officials will continue to review the PAC chairman’s report, and as a ministry involved in managing foreign workers, we will ensure the management process is expedited, safeguarding the welfare of foreign workers and ensuring they receive the best services,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

The home minister then said decisions on which improvement to adopt in response to the PAC’s recommendation would be made after a thorough examination.

On Wednesday, the PAC issued a report saying the government implemented the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS) over six years ago without ever signing a formal agreement with the operator, Bestinet Sdn Bhd.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said that the contract between Bestinet and the government was not finalised despite an acceptance letter being issued on January 12, 2018.

The parliamentary watchdog said it also uncovered weaknesses in identification control management within the system, with over two dozen unauthorised users allowed to approve employer applications for migrant workers.

The PAC also lodged a police report to initiate an investigation into possible wrongdoing in the matter.