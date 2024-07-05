SHAH ALAM, July 5 — Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd announced road closures and traffic diversions on Persiaran Selangor and Persiaran Dato Menteri to facilitate the LRT3 project-related works in two advisories issued today.

The closure on Persiaran Selangor will be in effect 24 hours daily from July 8 to July 31, while the closure on Persiaran Dato Menteri will take place from July 11 to July 13, between 10pm and 5am.

According to the advisories, the affected areas will include:

Closure 1 on Persiaran Selangor: The affected section extends from after Tamura Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (Bulatan Perusahaan-bound) to the BHP petrol station. Motorists heading towards Bulatan Perusahaan will be diverted onto the opposite side of the road via contra flow traffic. One lane will remain available for motorists heading towards Bulatan Kemajuan.

Closure 2 on Persiaran Dato Menteri: This closure affects the section from Persiaran Bandar Raya to Persiaran Damai junctions. During this closure, motorists from Persiaran Bandar Raya heading towards Persiaran Dato Menteri will need to make a U-turn, turn left onto Jalan 14/2, Jalan 14/8, Jalan 14/1, Persiaran Bandar Raya, and then turn right onto Persiaran Perbandaran. They should then make a U-turn at the traffic light junction before turning left onto Jalan Ikhtisas and heading straight towards Persiaran Dato Menteri. Motorists from Bulatan Kayangan heading towards Persiaran Dato Menteri will be diverted onto Persiaran Damai, Persiaran Perbandaran, turn left onto Jalan Ikhtisas, and head straight towards Persiaran Dato Menteri.

The diversions are implemented following the approval from Shah Alam City Council (MBSA).

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to the public during this period,” a spokesman from the company said in a statement.

Further information is available by contacting the LRT3 helpline at 1 800 18 2585 from Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm (excluding public holidays).