NIBONG TEBAL, July 5 — The police have opened five investigation papers and arrested two men during the Sungai Bakap by-election campaign period, which enters its final day today.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said from June 22 until today, the police received five police reports and further investigations into all of these cases are underway.

“Five police reports and five investigation papers opened, involving damaging and stealing campaign materials, i.e. party flags and banners, which are being investigated under Section 427 and Section 379 of the Penal Code, while one case of campaigning without a permit is being investigated under Section 24(B)(3)(a) of the Election Offences Act 1954.

“Two more cases involve distributing pamphlets and disseminating illegal information, which are offences under Section 4A(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954. For these two cases we arrested two men, aged 23 and 27,” he said at a press conference in conjunction with the Sungai Bakap by-election, in Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district police headquarters, here, today.

Advertisement

He said as of today, the police have issued 181 permits, involving 97 permits for Pakatan Harapan (PH), with the remainder for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Hamzah said that no permit application was rejected, and the campaign went smoothly with a peaceful, calm and well-planned atmosphere, without any commotion from the contesting parties.

He also advised contesting parties to ensure that all campaign activities are stopped at 11.59 tonight and that police will monitor and take strict action if campaign activities continue beyond the stipulated time.

Advertisement

“We would like to thank all political parties, supporters and the general public for complying and giving good cooperation throughout the campaign period in the Sungai Bakap by-election.

“However, once again I remind all parties involved not to raise the 3R issues (race, religion and royal institutions), or create provocation during voting tomorrow," he said.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election is a straight clash between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, Joohari Ariffin, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Abidin Ismail, which is being held following the death of the incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24, due to stomach inflammation. — Bernama