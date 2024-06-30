NIBONG TEBAL, June 30 — The campaigning method of Joohari Ariffin, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Sungai Bakap state by-election, is akin to a double-edged sword when he uploaded a video clip that had gone viral depicting two individuals involved in a fight using the phrases “one by one” and “gentleman”.

Joohari, more fondly known as Cikgu Joo, manages to press home the message of unity by enjoying durian with the grocery shop owner Goh Yap Eng and his customer P. Inthiran in the one-minute and 38-second video, besides attempting to fish for votes from the Chinese and Indian communities in Sungai Bakap.

The video begins with a scene similar to the popular video featuring the phrases “one by one” and “gentleman”, which had gone viral earlier when Inthiran caused a provocation with a machete and a helmet, leading to a fight at a grocery store in Seberang Jaya.

The PH candidate, who tries to defuse the situation, is then surprised to see Inthiran bringing durian in his helmet and invites Goh to a “one by one” to enjoy the fruit.

“We must sit together, live together and be united. Only then can we move forward. Remember, Cikgu (Joo) likes it like this,” said Joohari as he ended his conversation with the two individuals while holding their hands in the video uploaded to his Facebook page today.

June 30, 2024

Earlier this month, a video recording of a fight went viral depicting a physical altercation between the shopkeeper and a customer, with one of them telling the other to fight “one by one” as other customers watched on. The customer then used his helmet to strike the shopkeeper on the head before the shopkeeper took him down.

However, a few days later a photograph went viral showing the two men shaking hands and resolving the issue politely after being arrested by police to assist in the probe into the case.

The Sungai Bakap by-election on July 6 will see a straight contest between PH’s Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abidin Ismail.

The Sungai Bakap state seat, comprising 39,279 voters (39,222 ordinary voters and 57 policemen), became vacant following the death of the incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation. — Bernama