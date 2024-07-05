PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Md Yunus has been appointed as chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysian (Suhakam) for a three-year term effective last Wednesday (July 3).

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the appointment was consented to by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim King of Malaysia under subsection 5(2) of the Suhakam Act 1999 (Act 597).

Mohd Hishamudin, 75, replaces Professor Datuk Rahmat Mohamad, 64, who resigned last August 31. — Bernama

