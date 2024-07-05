ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 5 — Johor has embarked on another initiative to help the people of Palestine by launching the Johor-Palestine Tabung Kasih 2.0 here.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman, Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, said that the fund, managed by the state government in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry, aims to raise RM2.5 million over two months until August.

He said the assistance will be delivered in four ways: donation packages from the people of Johor through volunteers will be sent by sea, donation packages at the Egypt-Gaza border, the provision of tents under the Johor Village in Gaza, and the distribution of hot meals in Palestinian refugee camps.

Mohd Fared said the aid in the form of hot meals, tents and packages from Egypt will be delivered first to help Palestinians face the winter season in Gaza.

“Meanwhile, the packaging by Southern Volunteer and Aqsa Brigade volunteers will be done through a gotong-royong (communal work) effort in Johor, with the shipment expected to take place in mid-August in conjunction with Independence Month,” he added.

“We have been advised to provide suitable food items for the Palestinian people, such as olive oil and flour, and we purchase these items according to the regulations set by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs based on advice of the Palestinian authorities,” he said.

He told reporters after the launching ceremony of the Johor-Palestine Tabung Kasih 2.0 by Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi at the Menteri Besar’s Office here recently.

Earlier, a donation of RM500,000 was contributed by the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ), while RM2,061 was donated by the Umno Parit Sulong division.

Mohd Fared added that the fund would be extended to nearly 3,000 surau and mosques throughout the state, which have been instructed to collect special donations every Friday.

He said that every expenditure related to the donations would be announced to the public to ensure transparency in the management of the collected funds.

“The State Executive Council also decided today that all collections must be announced and all expenses, including the costs involved will be shared with the public transparently in accordance with the stipulated financial regulations,” he said. — Bernama