JOHOR BARU, July 5 — Johor has received RM113.7 billion in investments and created 35,000 job opportunities in approximately two years, making the state the country’s largest importer and exporter, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He also mentioned that various assistance programmes amounting to RM438.6 million have been distributed to those in need, aiding 2,647 hardcore poor individuals during this period. — Bernama