PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have recorded the statement of social activist, Hishamuddin Md Rais at the Brickfields police headquarters yesterday to assist investigations into an ongoing case.

MCMC in a statement today informed that the commission has served a Notice of Attendance to Hishamuddin according to procedures.

However, it said Hishammuddin was not the subject of the investigation in the case, which involves insulting content believed to have been re-shared through his “TukarTiub” blog.

“No arrests or device seizures were made, and the recording of his statement was completed at 6.45pm,” the statement read.

It added that any investigation carried out by MCMC against any individual is in accordance with the provisions of the existing law.

Yesterday, a news portal reported that the social activist was being questioned by the police for more than two hours allegedly pertaining to his blog post dated April 25, which raised questions about the health status of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama

