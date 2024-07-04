KOTA KINABALU, July 4 — Sabah has received almost a thousand inquiries into its own Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme launched just four days ago, said state Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

She said the interest was mostly from within the region, but has also come from nationalities from afar.

“I’m very grateful to the Sabah government for appointing my ministry to be in charge of this.

“The response has been tremendous, very good. We have gotten inquiry from all over the world and especially in Southeast Asia, and some Americans who want to stay here,” she said.

She was speaking to reporters after attending the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between AirAsia and the Sabah Tourism Board.

“There are many people who want to be representatives of our ministry to help their clients who number into the hundreds, but of course not all are approved,” she added.

Liew said she was very grateful to the federal minister of the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) for their assistance.

However, the MOTAC previously disavowed any involvement in Sabah’s MM2H scheme.

“These were made unilaterally by the state ministry (KePKAS) without consultation with MOTAC.

“Therefore, MOTAC hopes that any decisions made by KePKAS regarding the MM2H Programme will comply with the laws and regulations under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482),” they said.

Liew and Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Tiong King Sing previously clashed over the suspension of MM2H agent activities.

Liew then said that Sabah would go ahead with its own foreign residency programme regardless of MOTAC’s involvement or approval.