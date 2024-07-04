PUTRAJAYA, July 4 — The Drug Dependants (Rehabilitation and Treatment) (Amendment) Bill 2024, which went through its second reading in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, is facilitating and client-friendly overall, said the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

In a statement yesterday, AADK said the amendments were designed to expedite the treatment and rehabilitation process, especially for voluntary admissions.

“This access is extended widely to clients, particularly drug abusers so that they can undergo rehabilitation earlier to prevent their condition from deteriorating.

“Moreover, the amendments do not sideline the role of medical professionals and other relevant agencies in the rehabilitation of drug dependants,” said AADK, adding that the amendments align with the government’s initiative to shift from imprisonment toward comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation programmes.

The Bill, which aims to amend the Drug Dependants (Rehabilitation and Treatment) Act 1983 (Act 283), was tabled in Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday by Minister of Home Affairs, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

According to the Parliament website, the Bill seeks to amend the long title of Act 283 to broaden its scope to include substance abusers as well.

The amendments also aim to expand the scope of treatment and rehabilitation to encompass drug dependants or substance abusers, in addition to amending Section 3 to allow an officer to take into custody any individual reasonably suspected of being a drug dependant or substance abuser. — Bernama

