Unused parts include those made as far back as 1969

Some spare parts were no longer compatible due to changes in equipment manufacturers

TLDM was running 26 ships beyond their usable service life

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) has amassed RM384.5 million worth of unused ship parts including some that were no longer usable, according to the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2/2024 released today.

Citing weaknesses with the navy’s inventory management, it said the West Armada Supply Depot (DBAB) currently holds 1.62 million units of spare parts valued at RM381.69 million, including some that were produced in 1969.

Similarly, at the East Armada Supply Depot (DBAT), 6,040 parts worth RM2.8 million were left unused, due in part to incompatibility caused by changes in manufacturer brands.

“During an audit session in February 2023 at DBAT, auditors discovered damages to the monitor panel of the Automated Warehouse and Retrieval System (AWRS) since 2021, hindering the retrieval process of stored spare parts,” the report noted.

The report also raised concern over the continued use of 26 out of 49 naval ships beyond their intended lifespan by nine to 25 years. Of these, 14 to 19 ships were classified as "high-tempo," spending more than 60 days annually at sea from 2020-2022.

“The delay in receiving new ships has compelled the continued use of aging vessels, despite higher maintenance costs,” the report added.

“We find the management of ship maintenance is unsatisfactory. The high operation costs and delay in delivering new ships are the main factors; these current ships can't be maintained according to plan.

“Maintenance is aimed at preventing operational damage that could pose a safety risk to the ship's crew,” the report read.