KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia were among the top ten carriers worldwide in terms of losing the least luggage, with Malaysia consequently placing fifth out of countries ranked on the list.

According to startup website LuggageLosers, Malaysia Airlines ranks fifth, with a probability of losing one item of luggage per 2,763 passengers or 0.04 per cent.

AirAsia was seventh out of 68 airlines, with a 0.05 per cent probability or one item lost per 1,867 passengers.

The website was created by digital entrepreneur Pieter Levels to gather live data of lost luggage cases from major airlines around the world.

I made a new site called https://t.co/Jm4ChY05B4It's a live ranking of airlines by how much luggage they are losing right nowSo you can avoid flying with them (and hopefully they can improve)Airlines losing most luggage rn: Air India Aer Lingus British... https://t.co/GHIgtIB1Iw pic.twitter.com/069r3BNR79 — @levelsio (@levelsio) June 30, 2024

Malaysia ranks fifth for the least luggage lost by country, followed by Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, with Japan taking first place.

Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) took the top spot with 0.01 per cent probability.

LuggageLosers uses data from social media and cross-references it with real lost baggage data to create an estimate of airlines most likely to lose luggage, updated in real time.

The website is part of Airline List, a site created by Levels dedicated to showing users the quality, safety, and accident history of major airlines.

From LuggageLosers’ data, Canadian airline WestJet was the airline with the most lost luggage cases, while Ireland is the country whose airlines were most likely to misplace luggage.