KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government’s decision to admit all top Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) scorers, regardless of race, into matriculation programmes is to reduce tensions within the education system.

Speaking at the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department, Anwar addressed the controversies surrounding the Bumiputera quota for matriculation college admissions.

He highlighted that the quota had sparked debates over minority rights and the constitutional rights of Bumiputera, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported this morning.

“So we (the Cabinet) took a balanced approach. If they are our citizens, we should care for them. Therefore, we must embrace the reality of meritocracy,” he was quoted as saying.

The prime minister was quoted as saying that the move should ease the “tension” that the education ministry faces almost every year when matriculation placements are announced, adding that in this heated political climate, such matters can sometimes lead to racial and social tensions.

Anwar emphasised that the existing Bumiputera quota for the matriculation programme would remain unchanged, in accordance with Article 153 of the Federal Constitution.

Yesterday, the prime minister announced that starting with the 2025 intake, all students who achieve 10As and above in SPM will be guaranteed a spot in matriculation colleges, irrespective of their race or background.

Anwar emphasised that this Cabinet decision, made last Friday, aims to address fairness in the education system, he was quoted as saying.

While racial quotas for public university admissions were abolished in 2002, matriculation colleges still maintain a 90 per cent quota for Bumiputera, and certain foundation courses are exclusively for Bumiputera.

Anwar acknowledged the importance of meritocracy but stressed the need for justice and fairness to ensure marginalised and poor communities are not disadvantaged, he was quoted as saying.

Anwar argued it is unjust to expect students from underprivileged backgrounds to compete on equal terms with those from well-resourced urban schools, he was quoted as saying.

He said that it is unfair to expect students to compete from places like Manek Urai in Kelantan to compete with Malay College Kuala Kangsar or SMJK Chung Ling in Penang, which have urban facilities.

He added that it was also unfair to expect the elite schools to compete with secondary schools in Kapit, Sarawak.

“So while we support meritocracy, we must also uphold the principles of justice and fairness. If we focus solely on meritocracy, the marginalised and poor will continue to suffer.

“We can uphold meritocracy without rigidly adhering to it,” he was quoted as saying.

