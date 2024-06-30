KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The government has given an assurance that all Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers who obtained 10As or more, regardless of race and region, will be offered the opportunity to further their studies at the matriculation level starting this year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the decision, which the Cabinet agreed to at a meeting on Friday (June 28), would not affect the existing quota for Bumiputera students.

He said details of the government’s bold decision to recognise the excellence of students while ensuring fairness in the country’s education system would be announced by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek tomorrow.

“This bold decision does not imply that we have solved the issue of fairness in education, there must be a willingness from the ministry, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, scholars and academia to accept the reality that much more needs to be done to ensure opportunities for children (especially) from the urban poor, rural or interior areas.

“(However) we hope this (helps) resolve one problem and we do not want this to continue (to become) a racial issue,” he said when officiating the closing of the 2024 National Training Week (NTW) at the grounds of the parking area of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here today.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

Anwar said the government always strived to improve access to and the quality of national education as well as ensure that the Bumiputera quota system and the principle of meritocracy for the benefit of students is preserved.

“This way, I hope to temporarily resolve one issue, with the hope that the spirit of unity among the races can be nurtured without small elements continuing to incite and sow seeds of hostility.

“This is the kind of negotiation that we encourage. I speak so that youngsters understand. The solution is not to sow hatred or show hostility but to resolve it with a spirit of compassion and love,” he said.

According to the Education Ministry portal, the matriculation programme was established in 1998 as a preparatory programme for Bumiputera students to qualify to further their studies at the bachelor’s degree level in the fields of science, technology and professional arts at domestic and foreign institutions of higher education (IPT).

On the NTW 2024, Anwar said the opportunity should be used by school and university students and those already working to receive free training in various fields to enhance their skills.

The Prime Minister said the younger generation must leapfrog by exploring new advanced knowledge in the post-normal era, which demands different actions and work, more so now that Malaysia is a destination for the global semiconductor industry.

“Technological changes happen swiftly, if we delay by two years, we will be left behind by 10 years.

“The challenge for our youngsters now is the acquisition of knowledge, most of which cannot be attained at schools or universities, so when there is such an opportunity, use it well,” he said, adding that no other country provides free training on such a large scale involving the private sector.

The NTW 2024, organised by the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) under the auspices of the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM), has been held nationwide since June 24 while the event at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil began yesterday and ends today.

The NTW 2024 aims to instil a culture of lifelong learning among the people through opportunities to enhance skills and learning for free. — Bernama