NIBONG TEBAL, June 30 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) will make further announcements regarding opportunities to pursue matriculation studies for all Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers who achieve 10As and above.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that she, along with Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, would review the matter before following up with other related announcements.

Fadhlina also described Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement today on this matter as an educational guarantee provided to all citizens, irrespective of background and race.

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister for this very important and significant announcement, especially the guarantee for this year’s outstanding SPM students to secure and continue higher education,” she told reporters after participating in a programme with a group of mothers and women on facial care and physiotherapy at Taman Puteri Gunung here, today.

Earlier, Anwar announced that the government would ensure all Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers who achieved 10As and above, regardless of race and region, would be offered the opportunity to pursue Matriculation studies starting this year.

The Prime Minister said the decision, agreed upon by the Cabinet during a meeting on Friday (June 28), would not affect the existing Bumiputera student quota.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina expressed hope that the announcement would not cause any concern, especially regarding the Matriculation quota for Malay students, as the quota remained unchanged while ensuring broad educational opportunities for all. — Bernama