KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today maintained that Malaysia is not at risk of losing control of its airports with a 30 per cent share acquisition by a foreign company Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) as claimed by the Opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

He reiterated that Khazanah Nasional Berhad and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will see their stake in the Malaysian Airports Berhad (MAHB) jump to 70 per cent from their current 41 per cent, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

“Before this, Khazanah and EPF had a 41 per cent share. However, with the transition, 70 per cent of the shares will belong to Khazanah and EPF.

“The Opposition argues that even with 30 per cent, they (GIP) can take over. I don’t know how they count,” he was quoted as saying during his monthly assembly with the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya this morning.

Controversy over the acquisition of shares in Malaysia’s largest airport operator began in May after sovereign wealth company Khazanah disclosed that a foreign consortium, formed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the US-based infrastructure investment GIP, planned to acquire shares in MAHB.

The Opposition claimed the move would jeopardise Malaysia’s transportation interest and national security after a connection was made between GIP and BlackRock, a company seen to have ties with the Zionist government of Israel.

Malaysia has no diplomatic ties with Israel and has declared solidarity with Palestine.

