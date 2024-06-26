PUTRAJAYA, June 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he welcomes political rivals’ criticism against him if this were based on facts rather than defamation, after some accused him of being subservient to the US and Israel.

Speaking to civil servants, he advised them to know and value the truth, which he said would be their defence against those attacking their work.

“At Sungai Bakap I am called America’s adopted child, the Ministry of Finance borrowed money from the [International Monetary Fund], and that I follow the advice of Jews," he said, relating that the remark was made by an "ustaz", or Islamic teacher, wearing a skullcap and robe.

“[If it’s] wrong, reprimand me. But don’t defame,” he added, when addressing the the 2024 Appreciation Ceremony of the Prime Minister’s Department here.

He also elaborated on the share sale agreement between Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) that will be acquired by BlackRock Inc.

Perikatan Nasional politicians are critical of the deal over BlackRock’s alleged links to Israel.

The PM already addressed the allegations thrown at him in yesterday's parliamentary sitting.

