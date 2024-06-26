KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs today continued demanding the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) be retained, after failing to block a Bill to dissolve it.

They insisted the commission would be able to prevent the share sale agreement between Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) that will be acquired by BlackRock Inc.

“Our argument is consistent that we do not agree with this dissolution (Mavcom) as it needs a more in-depth study for instance in the present day situation whereby we are surprised by the possibility of MAHB’s shares sold to GIP that has been acquired by BlackRock Inc,” PN’s transportation portfolio head and Bersatu’s Jerantut MP Khairil Nizam Khirudin told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

At the same press conference, Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said Malaysians who were against Israel’s war on Palestine should oppose the deal.

Advertisement

He insisted that Mavcom was capable of preventing the deal as it was the “economic regulator to MAHB.”

During the second reading of the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) (Dissolution) Bill 2024 earlier today, PN MPs called for a bloc vote in an attempt to block its passage but were unsuccessful after 93 lawmakers voted for it over 63 against.

PN lawmakers previously demanded that Transport Minister Anthony Loke delay the Bill in order for a parliamentary special select committee to review it.

Advertisement

At the centre of the PN politicians criticism of the deal was BlackRock’s alleged links to Israel.

Recommended reading: