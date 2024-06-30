SEREMBAN, June 30 — Twenty days after going missing, 13-year-old Muhammad Danish Darwish Dasuki Muhammad Addam was found safe and sound in Kuala Lumpur and reunited with his family.

The boy’s father, Muhammad Addam Wahab, is thankful that his eldest son, who was reported missing on June 9, was found two days ago at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur with the help of the public and police.

Muhammad Adam, 32, said he received information from an acquaintance that his son had been found through a social media post shared by Kuching City footballer Joseph Kalang Tie.

“Upon confirming the matter, I rushed to Kuala Lumpur from Terengganu on June 27 and searched for him around Pudu, Chow Kit and Sogo and he was finally found at Dataran Merdeka on Friday (June 28) at 1am.

“I am thankful Danish is in good health. My wife and I will move him to another school in Jempol to be nearer to our family...he previously studied in Rembau,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He and his wife, 33-year-old Nik Nurhayati Nik Mohd Marzuki thanked the public, police and the media for helping to find their son.

Muhammad Addam described Muhammad Danish as a jovial, friendly and easy-going person who is very close to his three siblings.

Rembau District police chief DSP Shaik Abd Kadar Shaik Mohamed, when contacted, confirmed that the teenager was found on June 28 at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur.

He said Muhammad Danish was found in good health and safe and reunited with his family in Jempol.

The media had previously reported that the school hostel warden became aware of Muhammad Danish’s disappearance on June 9 at about 11pm during roll call. — Bernama