KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah on the Ruler’s 82nd birthday today.

In a post on X, Anwar also prayed for Sultan Sallehuddin, the Sultanah of Kedah Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff and the entire royal family to be blessed with the grace and guidance of Allah and to remain in good health, prosperity and sovereignty.

“May His Royal Highness remain committed to ruling the people of Kedah Darul Aman fairly and equitably,” he said.

Today, the prime minister headed the list of 238 recipients of state honours in conjunction with the Kedah Sultan’s birthday.

Anwar was awarded the Darjah Seri Setia Sultan Sallehuddin Kedah Yang Amat Dihormati (SSSK), which carries the title of ‘Datuk Seri Diraja’, in an investiture ceremony at Istana Anak Bukit. — Bernama