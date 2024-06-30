NIBONG TEBAL, June 30 — The collaboration between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery in the campaign for the Sungai Bakap by-election has been the strongest since both became part of the unity government, says PKR vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the cooperation has shown significant impact, with many programmes organised by PH-BN receiving good response from the locals.

“Since forming the unity government, this is the closest cooperation we have had. So, God willing, this will help us (PH) as we head towards polling day,” he told reporters after inaugurating the Durian and Local Fruits Festival organised by the Penang State Agriculture Department in Sungai Jawi, here today.

With six days left in the campaign period, Nik Nazmi, who is also the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, said efforts to explain the government’s policies and specific offers for Sungai Bakap would continue to convince more voters.

“We, unlike the opposition, do not play on sentiments by bringing national issues here. The residents here want solutions to the problems they have been facing, which the opposition has not been able to offer,” he said.

The Sungai Bakap by-election on July 6 will see a one-on-one contest between PH candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Abidin Ismail. The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24, due to stomach inflammation.

The Election Commission (EC) has set a 14-day campaign period from June 22 until 11.59pm on July 5. — Bernama