KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said today that Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has granted approval to his request for an audience.

Hamidin said this was communicated to him by the Ruler's Private Secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani yesterday afternoon.

“I received a phone call from Datuk (Mohamad) Munir at around 2.30 pm on Friday, a day after I sent a letter requesting an audience with His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor.

“His Royal Highness has instructed him (Datuk Mohamad Munir) to accept the request for an audience following the letter I sent to Istana Bukit Kayangan, Shah Alam, last Thursday afternoon,” he told the media here.

The Fifa Council Member said that the audience would only be held after July 7.

“Insya-Allah, if all goes well, the date for the audience with His Majesty the Sultan of Selangor will be set after July 7, once His Royal Highness returns from Sarawak and completes the official duties and events that he needs to attend,” he said.

Last Wednesday, Sultan Sharafuddin expressed his displeasure with the decision made by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) against Selangor FC the day before.

This came after the MFL imposed penalties of a RM100,000 fine, compensation payments to Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and MFL, a three-point deduction in the 2024/2025 Super League, and ordered the Match Week 14 Super League game between Selangor FC and JDT at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium to be played without spectators.

The penalties were due to Selangor FC's failure to attend the season-opening Charity Shield match against JDT at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri, Johor, on May 10.

However, last Thursday, the MFL reduced the fine from RM100,000 to RM60,000 and cancelled the three-point deduction in the 2024/2025 Super League.

Additionally, the ban on spectators for the Match Week 14 Super League game between Selangor FC and JDT at MBPJ Stadium was lifted, but the compensation payments to JDT as the home team for the Charity Shield match and to the MFL were maintained.

Last Thursday, Hamidin informed the media that he had sent a letter requesting an audience with Sultan Sharafuddin regarding the Ruler's reprimand. ― Bernama