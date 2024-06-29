PUTRAJAYA, June 29 — A group calling itself Demi Negara has given Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim 30 days to fulfil its demands after a protest in front of the official residence in Seri Perdana Complex here.

Spokesman Aidil Yunus, a YouTuber known as YB Viral, said if Anwar fails to do so a second round of protest will be held in Tambun, Perak — where Anwar is the MP.

“Our second round, we will go to Tambun. We give Anwar 30 days to react and fulfil our demands,” he told reporters after the rally called “Demo Rakyat Lawan Anwar” (Malay for “People’s Rally Against Anwar”).

“The 30 days is for him to come up and announce his actions towards our eight demands. Then we’ll evaluate and see what’s next,” he added.

The rally demanded eight things from Anwar, who’s also the finance minister: Lowering the price of diesel and keeping the price of RON95 and gas; restoring the supply of local rice without increasing the price and defending the plight of the rice farmers; handling drop-outs from Covid-19; and addressing issues such as the cost of living, public health, equal allocation for all lawmakers; and freedom of speech and economic sovereignty.

Organiser Aidil Yunus speaks to the press after the 'Rakyat Tolak Anwar' demonstration at the Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya June 29, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Aidil claimed that about 300 people came to the event, but Putrajaya police chief ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz estimated the number was actually closer to half of that.

“We expected the crowd to be this big from the beginning, but after the KL olice chief warned anyone who joined the rally that action would be taken against them, of course it scared away the public,” Aidil said.

On Thursday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa advised the public not to participate in the rally as no permission has been granted by the owner of the proposed venue, Putrajaya Corporation, to the organisers as required under the Peaceful Assembly Act.

Rusdi also said the police received 85 reports on the issue and have opened an investigation paper under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Aidil also claimed that “few hundred thousands” watched the event online on social media.

“The crowd will get even bigger in the future when the government raises the RON95 price,” he said.

Protesters gather during the 'Rakyat Tolak Anwar' demonstration at the Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya June 29, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Anwar earlier today said the government has yet to make any decision on the need to rationalise the RON95 petrol subsidy. He is currently on a working visit in Penang.

The rally with commenced around 4.30pm after Asar prayers saw protesters, mostly Malays, clad in black chanting “rakyat bangkit” (Malay for “people rise up”) and “halau BlackRock” (“chase BlackRock away”, in reference to the MAHB share deal), “lawan Anwar” (“fight Anwar”) and “Anwar undur” (“Anwar resign”) were repeatedly shouted from time to time.

The placards they brought were blaming Anwar for the country’s problems.

Ten speakers, including Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz and Badrul Hisham Shaharin or Chegubard, had accused Anwar of “scamming” the voters after leading the government post-15th general election.

Besides Aidil, organiser Demi Negara’s public faces also included 80s singer-turned-PAS influencer Dayangku Intan (real name Tunku Intan Abdul Hamid) and Sarawakian activist Siti Zulaikha Olivia, also known as Mak Iban Olivia.