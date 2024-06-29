KOTA BARU, June 29 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has urged mosque institutions nationwide to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) technology in line with the government’s ambition to digitalise service delivery.

Its deputy director-general (Policy) Datuk Sirajuddin Suhaimee highlighted that mosque institutions have evolved significantly, adapting to various roles in today’s dynamic landscape.

He said the rapid advancement of information technology necessitates mosques to provide diverse facilities and platforms to engage congregants more effectively.

“As such, I believe it’s time for mosque institutions to explore AI technology, such as virtual mosque tours, intelligent mosque systems, real-time donation platforms, membership databases and more,” he told reporters at the 2024 Nusantara Mosque Convention here today

Sirajuddin added that Jakim aims to collaborate closely with mosques nationwide to implement these initiatives.

“We foresee the possibility of rolling out AI applications within the next year or two, as there are still opportunities for further refinement,” he said.

He also pointed out that mosques in the Malay Archipelago could serve as pioneers in developing AI applications, particularly with many young imams who are adept at integrating technology into their roles. — Bernama

