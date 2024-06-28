KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Former Jeli member of parliament Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has reiterated his decision to “retire” from politics, having opted not to contest in the 15th general election (GE15) two years ago.

The former minister in the prime minister’s department (Economy) had announced this decision in November 2022.

“I would like to inform that I had resigned as a member and from all positions in Bersatu on September 30, 2023.

“As announced in the statement issued on November 2, 2022, I remain with my decision to ‘retire’ from politics after having opted not to contest in the 15th general election,” he said in a statement today.

His statement was in response to Kelantan Bersatu chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Mohd Nor’s remarks yesterday about potential electoral candidates for two parliamentary seats in Kelantan, namely Jeli and Gua Musang.

Kamaruddin said Kelantan Bersatu is prepared to make way for influential politicians, including Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Mustapa, to contest in Gua Musang and Jeli if by-elections are held.

On June 20, Bersatu Chief Whip Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee announced that notices regarding the vacancies of six Bersatu parliamentary seats, whose memberships were revoked, had been submitted to and received by the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.

The seats involved are Jeli and Gua Musang (Kelantan), Bukit Gantang and Kuala Kangsar (Perak), Tanjong Karang (Selangor) and Labuan (Federal Territories). — Bernama