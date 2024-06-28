NIBONG TEBAL, June 28 — Police received a report in connection with vandalised campaign materials belonging to a political party yesterday, making it the first such incident since the campaigning period for the Sungai Bakap state by-election began on Saturday (June 22).

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said that police have since opened an investigation paper under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

“Today we are in the second phase of the campaigning period for the Sungai Bakap by-election and, so far, police have received one report on an incident involving the vandalism of campaign materials... we are conducting further investigations.

“Up until day seven of campaigning today, police have issued 11 more permits for mobile campaigns, ceramah and walkabout, taking the total number of permits approved to 45 thus far, with no permit applications rejected,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Penang Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) lodged a police report alleging sabotage of the unity government’s machinery’s campaign for the Sungai Bakap state by-election by damaging Pakatan Harapan buntings and flags.

Penang AMK chief Fadzli Roslan claimed that 38 buntings and 53 flags placed around Bandar Tasek Mutiara, Simpang Ampat, were taken down by irresponsible parties, with some even thrown into drains.

Meanwhile, with eight days of campaigning before polling day on Saturday (July 6), Hamzah advised all parties not to raise any provocation during campaigning, including causing mischief or damaging campaign materials.

He said police would constantly monitor activities on social media to track the spread of false news, slander or incitement that can disturb public order, adding that stern action would be taken.

The July 6 by-election will witness a straight fight between PH candidate Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional (PN)’s Abidin Ismail, following the demise of the incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

The Election Commission (EC) has designated a 14-day campaign period for the by-election from last Saturday (June 22) until 11.59pm on July 5. — Bernama