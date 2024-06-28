KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — MYAirline Sdn Bhd co-founder Datuk Allan Goh Hwan Hua is being sued again, but from a different set of plaintiffs.

There are 213 people who invested around RM70 million in entities supposedly connected to Goh, news portal The Edge reported yesterday.

His wife, Neow Ean Lee, and 18 entities connected to him will go to court for allegations of fraud, negligence, and breach of trust among others, for allegedly using “his web of intertwined corporate entities” to create schemes to collect deposits from unsuspecting investors.

The 18 entities apparently linked to the bust airline co-founder were; i-Serve Technology and Vacations Sdn Bhd, i-Serve Travels & Tours Sdn Bhd, i-Serve Online Mall Sdn Bhd, MM 2217 Plt, Bright Moon Venture Plt, QA Smart Partnership Plt, Global Wealth Elite Plt, QA Elite Partnership Plt, QA Premium Partnership Plt, Alpha International Venture Plt, QA Advance Partnership Plt, Win Capital Holdings Sdn Bhd, Global Prosperous Plt, Win Capital I Plt, New Visionproven Bhd, Advanced Digital Venture Bhd, Trillion Cove Holdings Bhd and MyAirline Sdn Bhd, according to the daily.

The plaintiffs, through their solicitors Messrs Jerald Gomez & Associate claimed that they were deceived by Goh or his agents to deposit monies in some of these entities between 2018 to 2021, promising that the deposits would be repaid in full, along with returns of investments.

To date, none of the plaintiffs have obtained any capital or interest.

In the suit filed on Tuesday, claimed that they were assured by Goh and his agents that they would be given the interest rate even if the business did not generate any revenue.

The investors asserted that Goh assured them that their deposits were intact following the raid on several companies under Goh’s i-Serve Group by the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) in November 2021 and Goh also asked them to sign new agreements to preserve their deposits because BNM ordered the companies to sever all the existing agreements with investors.

Last September, BNM imposed an RM50 million compound against the i-Serve Group for accepting deposits without a licence. The compound has been paid, The Edge reported.

The lawsuit was set for case management at Shah Alam High Court on July 29.

The group of investors are seeking, among others, a court declaration that Goh devised a fraudulent scheme using the entities linked to him and that some of the agreements signed between the investors and the entities were void.

Previously, 15 investors sued Goh and four companies under his control over their alleged failure to pay monthly redemption sums and financing returns from their outlay of about RM8 million which is set to go on trial in October.

On October 12 last year, MYAirline suspended all of its operations citing financial pressures as the reason for the abrupt suspension.

The company said the suspension was needed due to pending shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation for its future stability.

A few days later, Goh, his wife, and son, Goh Tze Han were arrested to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.