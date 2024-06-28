MELAKA, June 28 — A total of 10 vehicles were stranded in a flash flood that hit Jalan Tun Razak, Ayer Keroh here this evening, following continuous rain.

A spokesman of the Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said that there were no victims injured or trapped in the incident that occurred at about 4.50pm.

“Immediately after receiving an emergency call about the incident, a seven-member team from the Ayer Keroh Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was dispatched to the location, arriving about four minutes later,” said the spokesman when contacted here tonight.

“The vehicles were moved to a safe place and the operation ended at about 5.30pm.”

Advertisement

Earlier, a video went viral on the WhatsApp application showing several vehicles including motorcycles stuck in the thigh-deep flood waters.

Some areas in Melaka experienced heavy rain at about 4pm but the downpour subsided approximately three hours later. — Bernama

Advertisement