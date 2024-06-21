PONTIAN, June 21 — A temporary relief centre has been opened at the Co-curriculum Centre in Kampung Sungai Tempayan, Pekan Nanas following flash floods in this district.

Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani said the relief centre, which was opened at 10.45am today, is currently providing shelter to seven victims from two families residing in Kampung Sungai Moleh.

“The water levels of the two rivers in Pontian district are within normal range, with Sungai Pontian Besar at 3.79 metres and Sungai Pulai at one metre,” the State Disaster Management Committee chairman said in a statement.

It has been reported that heavy rainfall in several areas in the state for four hours starting at 5am, combined with high tide, resulted in flooding. — Bernama

