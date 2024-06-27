KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Kedah state government has no plans to promote Langkawi as a tourist destination specifically for Muslims and welcomes tourists from all over the world.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said Langkawi does not need such an approach as the island has its own uniqueness that can attract tourists from various backgrounds.

“Langkawi is part of Kedah, and we call it the Jewel of Kedah. We have never said we wanted to make Langkawi a preferred Muslim tourism island. Any tourist is welcome to visit.

“This matter (of Langkawi as a preferred Muslim destination) was never discussed at the state government level. Langkawi is one of the top 10 islands in the world, and that’s a fact,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian after an award ceremony held at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar, Kedah yesterday.

Muhammad Sanusi’s response was believed to be directed at DAP’s Seputeh MP Teresa Kok who had earlier asked if tourist-unfriendly policies like banning alcohol and shorts by some state governments could impact the success of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The outspoken menteri besar’s comment was also in response to Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, who proposed to make Langkawi a preferred destination for Muslims earlier this week.

In the report, Muhammad Sanusi said that the issue of promoting Langkawi as a preferred Muslim destination should be stopped as it had sparked unnecessary controversy while the state government worked on revitalising the tourism sector.

“This issue originated from DAP, claiming that we don’t allow shorts. Even the tourism, arts and culture minister (Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing) said the same thing about wearing shorts. That’s not true,” he said, adding that Langkawi contributes billions to the country’s tourism sector, therefore there is a need to safeguard its prestige and not just limit it to Muslims.

Muhammad Sanusi assured the public that Langkawi is open to all and contributes billions to the country’s tourism sector.

“Therefore, there is a need to safeguard its prestige and not just limit it to Muslims.

“We are open, anyone can come. We ourselves are puzzled as to why we can’t wear shorts,” he was quoted saying in the report.

It was reported on Monday that Khairul Firdaus had informed the Dewan Rakyat that the ministry was planning to promote Langkawi as a Muslim-friendly tourist destination.

He said this in response to Kok’s question on claims that visitors to Langkawi are banned from wearing shorts in public.