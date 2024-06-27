KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Police are hunting for an individual believed to be the suspect who delivered a fake bomb package to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) in Putrajaya on June 5.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said a sketch of the man wearing a face mask was captured at the office of a delivery company in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, on the same day the package was sent to Motac.

He urged anyone who has seen the man, who was wearing a red shirt, jacket, and black head covering, to come forward to assist the police.

“Investigations show that the suspect carried out the package delivery process using another person’s identity.

“The individual whose identity was used has confirmed that he did not go to the delivery office in Sungai Buloh and is unaware of any delivery transactions,” he told a press conference at the Brickfields district police headquarters here today.

Information about the incident can be conveyed to the Putrajaya district police headquarters or the Kuala Lumpur Police hotline at 03-21159999.

On another matter, Rusdi said police have identified four locations in the capital city being used as prostitution dens offering cheap sexual services to customers.

“Kuala Lumpur police vow to eradicate places and activities of prostitution. I do not want to see street prostitution attracting people to stop by the roadside just to look at them.

“Police will take continuous action not only at those locations but also at other identified spots,” he said.

He said 409 raids were conducted to combat prostitution activities in six districts here from January to June 23 this year.

From these operations, 1,691 individuals from various countries were arrested on suspicion of engaging in prostitution activities. — Bernama