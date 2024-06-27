KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick today was proclaimed the first Universiti Keusahawanan Koperasi Malaysia (UKKM) chancellor.

According to UKKM’s statement, the secretary-general of the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (KUSKOP), Datuk Suriani Ahmad, and former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun were also announced UKKM’s pro-chancellors at a ceremony held at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre.

In his speech, Ewon said UKKM was established in 2022 to address the lack of skilled and tertiary-educated manpower in the cooperative sector that plays a crucial role in the country’s economic growth.

“With the establishment of this university, we can provide a platform to produce high-calibre and competent cooperative entrepreneurs and managers who are competitive at the national and international levels,” he said.

Ewon said UKKM provides a comprehensive and relevant curriculum aligned with industry needs to ensure graduates can make positive and significant changes in the cooperative movement in Malaysia.

According to Ewon, studies at UKKM also involve practical experiences for students at selected cooperatives during the final semester to enhance their skills and ensure they are ready to embrace challenges in the cooperative industry.

He called on all agencies under KUSKOP, especially the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia and premier cooperatives such as Bank Rakyat and Co-opbank Pertama, as well as those in the top 100, to lend their support to UKKM in terms of investment, educational sponsorship, and placement for industrial training.

Ewon also announced several important initiatives undertaken by UKKM, including its involvement in the pilot project to end poverty in Sabah by accepting 20 students for diploma and bachelor’s degree programmes starting next month.

Ewon also announced sponsorship for Palestinian students to pursue bachelor and doctorate programmes at the university, making them UKKM’s first international intake, and symbolically presented the offer letter to the Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia, Walid Abu Ali.

The ceremony also witnessed the launch of UKKM’s doctorate programme and Programme for Executives (P4E), which will commence in July. — Bernama