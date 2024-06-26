KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― The implementation of the Visa Liberalisation Plan (PLV), the proposal to allow non-Bumiputera students to enrol at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), and the value of the Malaysian ringgit are among the key issues to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat session today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament's portal, these issues will be raised during the oral question-and-answer session.

Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PN-Pasir Puteh) will question the home minister on the assurance that the PLV's implementation will not compromise national and public security.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) will ask the Minister of Higher Education whether the government plans to allow non-Bumiputera students to enrol at UiTM by amending the UiTM Act 1976.

Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) will raise the issue of the Malaysian Ringgit's recent appreciation against the US dollar and inquire about the factors contributing to this trend.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) wishes to know the extent of the government's readiness to impose penalties following the frequent disruptions in banking services, which have inconvenienced users.

Advertisement

Following the session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the debate on the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Dissolution) Bill 2024 which is scheduled for its second reading by the Minister of Transport.

Also listed in today’s order of business is the tabling of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2024, also by the Minister of Transport.

The Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will run for 15 days until July 18. ― Bernama