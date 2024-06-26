PUTRAJAYA, June 26 — Bangi has the highest population among the 222 parliamentary constituencies in Malaysia with 708,300 people in 2023.

According to the Parliament and State Legislative Assembly Subnational Statistics 2024 released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today, this is followed by two more constituencies in Selangor, namely Kota Raja and Subang, with populations of 538,900 and 492,600 respectively.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said that three constituencies in Sarawak recorded populations of less than 30,000 people, namely Kanowit with 25,300 people, followed by Lubok Antu and Igan with 27,400 and 28,000 people respectively.

“Wangsa Maju in Kuala Lumpur is the constituency with the highest population density, with 13,587 people per square kilometre.

“Pandan in Selangor ranks second with a density of 11,713 people per square kilometre, while Jelutong in Penang is third with a density of 11,576 people per square kilometre,” he said in a statement today.

Based on the demographic composition of Malaysia’s population in 2023, the highest Bumiputera population was recorded in the Setiu parliamentary constituency with 125,400 people. The highest number of Chinese was recorded in Kepong at 72.2 per cent or 64,000 people.

Ipoh Barat, meanwhile, recorded the highest percentage of Indians at 26.0 per cent or 33,500 people.

Mohd Uzir said Batu parliamentary has the highest number of working-age residents, between 15 and 64 years old, with 177,200 people, followed by Batu Kawan with 132,300 people and Kepong with 83,700 people.

“The highest number of young residents aged 0 to 14 years was recorded in several constituencies, including Putrajaya with 43,000 people, Gua Musang with 40,800 and Tumpat with 61,000 people,

In the context of educational and health infrastructure in Malaysia, Baram in Sarawak recorded the highest number of schools and facilities, with 86 schools, including 77 primary schools and nine secondary schools, as well as 22 health clinics.

As for basic amenities, he said Pulai has the most petrol stations with 71 stations, Bangi has 66 laundrettes, Lahad Datu has 618 grocery stores, Petaling Jaya has 232 pharmacies and Subang has 140 restaurants. — Bernama