KOTA KINABALU, June 26 — Police have summoned activist Mukmin Nantang for questioning, believed to be over his recent comments on the controversial Bajau Laut evictions in Semporna.

Malaysiakini reported that Mukmin, who heads an NGO called Borneo Komrad, was asked to present himself to the Semporna district police headquarters tomorrow for investigations under the Sedition Act.

Semporna district police chief Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah confirmed that police have called Mukmin to have his statement recorded under the Sedition Act.

“The case is still under investigation,” he told Malaysiakini.

Advertisement

Sabah Bersih founder Asraf Sharafi said that they believe the investigation was in connection to videos showing Bajau Laut houses being demolished in the vicinity of Tun Sakaran Marine Park three weeks ago.

Sabah Human Rights Centre lawyer Sherzali Asli will be representing Mukmin during the session.

Mukmin was among the most vocal NGOS in the incident and played a key role in highlighting the eviction of the Bajau Laut community in Semporna earlier this month.

Advertisement

The Sabah-based NGO had shared videos showing the action which were picked up by international news outfits.