KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Malaysia’s air passenger traffic recorded a significant 12.2 per cent year-on-year increase to 8.0 million in May 2024, and a 0.8 per cent month-on-month rise compared to April 2024, according to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

In a statement, Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said the growth was primarily driven by increased international travel, with both Asean and non-Asean regions contributing despite a slight decrease in domestic traffic from the previous month.

“Notably, non-Asean air passenger traffic experienced the highest month-on-month increase at 2.9 per cent, climbing from 1.9 million in April to 2.0 million in May 2024.

“Overall international traffic saw a 2.2 per cent month-on-month growth,” he said.

Saripuddin said the May 2024 traffic figures demonstrate the resilience and ongoing recovery of the aviation sector, particularly in international traffic, which is a positive indicator of global travel and tourism health.

“With the restoration of more international routes and increased flight frequencies, we anticipate this trend will continue.

“Mavcom remains dedicated to supporting the aviation industry’s recovery, ensuring high standards of airport service quality, and protecting consumer rights,” he added.

According to Mavcom, total air passenger traffic for May 2024 has reached 97.2 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, with international passenger traffic showing remarkable resilience, achieving 99.8 per cent of May 2019 levels with 4.1 million passengers.

“Domestic traffic also demonstrated a strong recovery at 94.7 per cent of 2019 levels, totalling 3.9 million passengers in May 2024 compared to 4.1 million in April 2019,” it said.

For the first five months of 2024, cumulative air passenger traffic stood at 38.5 million, a 16.0 per cent year-on-year increase from 33.2 million during the same period in 2023.

International air passenger traffic surged to 19.9 million, marking a 38.3 per cent increase from 14.4 million in the first five months of 2023.

“This surge underscores the aviation industry’s robust recovery and the restoration of international routes and frequencies.

“Conversely, domestic passenger traffic slightly declined by 1.1 per cent year-on-year to 18.6 million, down from 18.8 million in the same period last year,” the commission said. — Bernama