KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The government is reviewing specific acts to enable harsher penalties for offences related to the theft of communication cables, which have been causing service disruptions.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the process of gathering feedback and considering various aspects within the jurisdiction of the Penal Code is currently underway before enforcement.

“At the same time, we will coordinate responses based on the experiences of different states regarding cable theft or vandalism to work towards a comprehensive solution,” he said.

He told reporters this after the premiere of the Hadji Murat theatre production, which was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, at Balai Budaya Tun Syed Nasir, Wisma Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) here tonight.

Fahmi was asked about the progress of the enforcement process, reportedly to be proposed in the amendments made to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and currently being detailed by the Attorney General's Chambers. — Bernama

