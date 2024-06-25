PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — Malaysia and Timor-Leste have expressed a commitment to further strengthen their existing bilateral ties and have agreed to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, higher education and connectivity.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Timor-Leste’s Foreign and Cooperation Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas on Tuesday.

In a statement, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry stated that both ministers exchanged notes on an agreement by the Timor-Leste’s government to grant a parcel of land to the government of Malaysia as a gesture of appreciation for its continued assistance and contributions to Timor-Leste.

“This parcel of land will enable Malaysia to construct its new Chancery building and an official residence in Dili,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Bendito Freitas, who arrived here for a three-day visit from Monday, had visited the Petronas Twin Towers for a briefing on Petronas’ oil and gas exploration activities.

He also paid a courtesy call on Transport Minister Anthony Loke, which was followed by the signing of an Air Services Agreement between Malaysia and Timor-Leste.

This agreement will enhance cooperation in air services and boost people-to-people connectivity, the statement said.

Advertisement

According to the ministry, bound by warm and friendly ties since Timor-Leste gained independence on May 20, 2002, the partnership has been further reinforced through this visit.

In 2023, the total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Timor-Leste was US$43.7 million (RM196.7 million).

Malaysia’s total exports to Timor-Leste in 2023 were US$43.3 million, while total imports from Timor-Leste amounted to US$0.4 million. — Bernama