KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) paid out a total of RM13.3 billion in income distribution and bonus to its unitholders for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 (FY2023), higher than the RM12.2 billion disbursed in the previous year.

The fund management company also reported that the cumulative income distribution paid out since its inception in 1978 amounted to RM249.2 billion as of FY2023 compared with RM235.8 billion in FY2022.

Its performance achievements were contained in its Integrated Annual Report for FY2023 released today.

PNB group chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda said the group’s achievement was largely attributed to its strategic asset allocation and diversification efforts across various asset classes.

Advertisement

“We enhanced our portfolio stability by increasing investments in fixed income, real estate, private markets, and foreign assets.

“These moves not only cushioned us against volatility but also ensured that we continued to generate positive returns for our unitholders,” he said in a statement today.

Among the key highlights and performance in FY2023, PNB delivered commendable returns across its product portfolio of 17 funds, especially through the group’s fixed and variable price funds.

Advertisement

“The increase of individual investment limits for Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB), Amanah Saham Bumiputera 2, and the expansion of the Amanah Saham Malaysia funds met with encouraging response with over 780,000 unitholders seizing the opportunity to grow their savings.

“In total, this generated an additional RM6.8 billion in sales for the three funds,” he said.

PNB recorded an increase of 13 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, in its gross income and net income from RM14.5 billion in FY2022 to RM16.4 billion in FY2023 and from RM10.4 billion in FY2022 to RM13.0 billion in FY2023.

On outlook, he said PNB looks ahead with both caution and optimism. The key economic plans underpinned by the Madani Economy framework are anticipated to stimulate growth by boosting domestic consumption and attracting new investments.

“The global landscape continues to evolve, marked by rapid changes and unforeseen challenges.

“In this environment, PNB’s commitment remains unwavering: to seek and seize new investment opportunities that could bring sustainable returns for unitholders, while ensuring the utmost safety of their investments,” he added.

PNB’s newly developed strategy for 2024-2026 is both ambitious and achievable and was crafted to ensure that the group remains a progressive organisation. — Bernama