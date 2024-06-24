KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The longstanding water issue plaguing residents of Sungai Bakap has become a key focus for the candidates in the upcoming Sungai Bakap by-election, Sinar Harian reported.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abidin Ismail said that water supply disruptions, particularly in the Mukim 5 area, has been a persistent issue for the past six years.

“This is one of the issues that the late Abang Zam (Mohd Nor Zamri Latif) fought for. I will press the relevant authorities to ensure it is addressed promptly.

“It is true that the water issue has been frequently raised by the public during the two days of campaigning. Solving this problem is a priority for me, as it has affected the people of Sungai Bakap for a long time,” he told reporters yesterday.

He said that he will continue the fight to ensure that the problem is resolved, allowing residents to enjoy reliable water access.

Abidin said that according to the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP), the issue is expected to be resolved by 2028, leaving residents to face potential challenges for another four years.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Joohari Ariffin said that during campaigning, residents frequently raised concerns about infrastructure, specifically the water supply and flash floods affecting Sungai Bakap.

He added that the water issue is not new, having been a focus for previous leaders as well.

“The water problem is a long-standing. Previous leaders have also sought solutions, and I will prioritise it if given the mandate. I am committed to addressing it seriously,” he said.

The Election Commission has set July 6 as polling day for the Sungai Bakap by-election while early voting will be on July 2.

The Sungai Bakap seat, with 39,279 voters comprising 39,222 ordinary voters and 57 police officers, fell vacant following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri from PAS on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

In the state election last year, Nor Zamri, who was Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chief, beat PH candidate Nurhidayah Che Ros by a majority of 1,563 votes.