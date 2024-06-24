LIMBANG, June 24 — Five homes were destroyed and one resident suffered burns in a fire that broke out in Kampung Pemukat, Jalan Kuala Lawas, Lawas late Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said that upon receiving an emergency call at 5.47pm, a team from the Lawas Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was dispatched to the location, which is 43 kilometres away.

Additionally, assistance was provided by teams from BBP Sipitang, Sabah, the Kampung Pemukat Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) and Kampung Punang PBS.

“Five houses were completely destroyed, leaving 73 residents homeless, while a 73-year-old man suffered burns to his hand,” he said in a statement yesterday evening.

He also said that the fire was brought under control by 7.09pm, adding that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. — Bernama

